Actor Claims Instacart Deliveryman Shot and Killed Her Dog

The actor wrote on Instagram that “a man delivering groceries for Instacart shot & killed” her dog Oliver over Easter weekend. "He got out of his car, delivered the food & THEN shot our dog," Harmon wrote in an April 1 Instagram post alongside."Our ring camera was charging in the house, which he saw & then knew he wasn't being recorded. The police let him go b/c he claimed 'self defense'. He did not have a scratch or bite on him nor were his pants torn.

" She also said the deliveryman had been"shopping under a woman's identity" and shared a screenshot that showed the photo and name associated with the shopper profile. In addition, Harmon — who is mom to daughters Finley, 20; Avery, 18; and Emery, 15 — said her kids were home at the time of the incident."He shot our dog with my daughters & myself at home & just kept saying, 'Yeah, I shot your dog. Yeah I did,'" she continued."We are completely traumatized & beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved boy & family member. #RIP OLLI

