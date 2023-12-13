Actor Andre Braugher Dies at 61

Andre Braugher, known for his roles in 'Homicide: Life on The Street' and 'Brooklyn 99,' has passed away at the age of 61. He died after a brief illness. Braugher gained recognition for his role as Det. Frank Pembleton in 'Homicide: Life on The Street,' a critically acclaimed police drama. He won an Emmy for his performance in 1998. Braugher's talent and versatility will be greatly missed.





FOX26Houston » / 🏆 448. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ADHD Diagnosis Later in Life: A Life-Changing Experience for WomenReceiving an ADHD diagnosis (not to mention treatment), is tremendously healing – and life-changing. That’s the overwhelming message I heard from the dozens of women I interviewed, all over 60, who were diagnosed with ADHD later in life. Here are solutions to the Top 5 challenges facing women with ADHD.

Source: ADDitudeMag - 🏆 311. / 61 Read more »

Latino voters warn Biden that life was better under Trump: ‘Lot of frustration’Latino voters said that President Biden has made life more difficult for workers, noting that gas, food and other inflation has increased financial pressure.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Review: Pierce the Veil brings 'Jaws of Life' tour to TexasSan Diego rock band's concert also introduced San Antonio fans to new supergroup L.S. Dunes.

Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »

Andy Warhol and Rex Reed in a Taxi: A Snapshot of Peter Schlesinger's Colorful LifeAn exhibition at a Paris-based gallery showcases a decade of Peter Schlesinger's vibrant snapshots in cities like Saint Tropez, Paris, and Monaco, including a photo of Andy Warhol and Rex Reed in a taxi in Monaco in 1974.

Source: InterviewMag - 🏆 484. / 51 Read more »

The Impact of Bladder Cancer on Your LifeUrothelial bladder cancer (UBC) is the most common type of bladder cancer and can have a significant impact on various aspects of life. Treatment may result in loss of bladder or bowel control, leading to feelings of embarrassment or insecurity. Additionally, the high recurrence rate of bladder cancer causes concern for many individuals. Depression is also prevalent among bladder cancer patients.

Source: HealthyWomen - 🏆 29. / 68 Read more »

The Upside-Down Nature of Life: Reflections on Yellowstone National Park'Thankfully, the obedient aren’t called to suffer just for suffering’s sake. God’s end goal is our joy.' - Emily Chadwell in Advent: The Weary World Rejoices.

Source: LifewayWomen - 🏆 718. / 51 Read more »