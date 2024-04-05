Actor Alan Ritchson Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles

Actor Alan Ritchson opens up about his struggles with mental health and how it has shaped his life. He discusses being bipolar, surviving sexual assault , and his battle with bullying. Ritchson also talks about his religious beliefs and how he uses his experiences to serve others.

