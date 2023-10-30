Activists urge Paris Olympics organizers to respect the rights of migrants and homeless people

Aid groups and social justice activists protested outside the Paris Olympics headquarters and appealed Monday to French authorities to protect the rights of thousands of migrants and others living on the streets as the Paris region prepares for the Summer Games. Activists projected the words ‘’The Other Side of the Medal’’ on the Paris 2024 main offices in the suburb of Saint-Denis and strung up protest signs outside the entrance in a brief demonstration Sunday night.

Aid groups say they are seeing an increase in pressure from authorities on migrants as the Olympics approach and as the city prepares to host millions of spectators for the Games. Officials sought to shut down food distribution points in some Paris neighborhoods last month, but the move was rejected in court. The signatories to Monday's appeal called for ’’an ambitious and concerted policy ...

