Activists urge Paris Olympics organizers to respect rights of migrants, homeless

headquarters and appealed Monday to French authorities to protect the rights of thousands of migrants and others living on the streets as the Paris region prepares for the Summer Games.

Activists projected the words ‘’The Other Side of the Medal’’ on the Paris 2024 main offices in the suburb of Saint-Denis and strung up protest signs outside the entrance in a brief demonstration Sunday night.

More than 70 nongovernmental organizations issued a letter Monday to Paris region authorities, the Olympics organizing committee and Olympic sponsors warning of a risk of ‘’social cleansing’’ of society’s most marginalized from the streets of Paris and its suburbs ahead of the Games. headtopics.com

Organizers of next year's Games promised to meet with the organizations to discuss next steps, and noted that Paris has long faced tensions over migration and how to house people sleeping in the streets.

Paris police routinely clear out tent camps housing migrants from around the world, citing public health and safety, but the French capital remains a magnet for people fleeing conflict or poverty, and camps routinely resurface. headtopics.com

Aid groups say they are seeing an increase in pressure from authorities on migrants as the Olympics approach and as the city prepares to host millions of spectators for the Games. Officials sought to shut downdistribution points in some Paris neighborhoods last month, but the move was rejected in court.

The signatories to Monday's appeal called for ’’an ambitious and concerted policy ... to guarantee continuity of care of people in situations of precariousness and exclusion, before during and after the Games.'' They asked for aid groups to be included in pre-Olympics planning by local authorities. headtopics.com

