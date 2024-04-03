Activists Push for Removal of Ethylene Oxide Facility in Memphis

Activist Vera Holmes, whose family has lived in Memphis for generations, says she will keep pushing until the EtO facility is out of her community. After years of holding community meetings and knocking on doors, community activists are now seeing action about an invisible risk raising concerns about cancer in their communities. A recently announced rule from the Environmental Protection Agency would reduce an estimated 90% of ethylene oxide emissions from the facilities that use it.

Ethylene oxide is a colorless and odorless gas that is considered essential for sterilizing medical devices but also has been linked to cancer risk for people breathing in significant amounts of it over time. Around 20 billion medical devices used in the United States, including ventilators, syringes and catheters, are sterilized with ethylene oxide (EtO) every year

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ABC / 🏆 471. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

As Kent Thiry Pushes for Election Reform in Colorado, Local Activists Push Back'He's a role model. Most rich guys are on a yacht. They're not doing anything for humanity.'

Source: denverwestword - 🏆 315. / 61 Read more »

EPA announces new limits to reduce ethylene oxide emissionsLaredo residents who live near a sterilization plant say the new federal limits on the pollutant will improve air quality and reduce their city’s high cancer risk.

Source: TexasTribune - 🏆 441. / 53 Read more »

EPA Rule Cuts Cancer Risks in Lakewood From Ethylene OxideIn 2018, Terumo BCT was identified by the EPA as a source of increased cancer risk to nearby residents.

Source: denverwestword - 🏆 315. / 61 Read more »

EtO gas used to sterilize medical devices ignites fears over link to cancerEPA releases stricter rules for ethylene oxide plants.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Unraveling ethylene's role in carnation postharvest life: Insights into varietal sensitivity and genetic regulationCarnation (Dianthus caryophyllus L.) is a flower widely cultivated for its appealing appearance and fragrance. However, it faces postharvest challenges that can affect its ornamental quality, primarily due to water stress and microbial growth.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Memphis Grizzlies vs Philadelphia 76ers Line MovementMemphis Grizzlies vs Philadelphia 76ers

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »