Activists Demand 'White Churches' Pay Reparations, Pastor Calls It Absurd

Activist leaders in Boston are demanding 'White churches' to pay reparations to the city's Black community. However, Pastor Corey Brooks from Chicago believes this demand is absurd and manipulative. He argues that guilt and shame should not be used to force people into action. The Boston People's Reparations Commission, established in 2022, called on 'White churches' to contribute 'tens of millions of dollars' in reparations during a recent event at the Resurrection Lutheran Church. Rev.

Kevin Peterson urged White churches to join the cause and address the issue of racism and slavery

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Boston activists pushing ‘White churches’ to pay reparations is 'absurd,' says South Side Chicago pastorChristian leaders in Boston demanding 'White churches' pay reparations to the city's Black community are 'playing on people's shame and guilt,' said Chicago Pastor Corey Brooks.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Boston activists demand reparations from local 'white' churchesThe same activists also want the City of Boston to pay roughly $15 billion in reparations.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »

San Francisco leaders respond as AAPI activists demand second look at attack on elder womanWritten by NBC Bay Area staff.

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

SF leaders respond as AAPI activists demand second look at attack on elder womanSan Francisco city leaders are responding to calls for transparency in the investigation into a deadly attack of a Chinese immigrant.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

Boston activists seeking $15B in reparations, call on 'White churches' to commit to extending wealthThe Boston Task Force on Reparations called on 'White Churches' to extend their wealth and help support efforts of paying back the Black community for slavery.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

White Negronis might not be white, but they’re always deliciousWhite Negronis made with classic French gentian liqueurs are notably different on the palate from their red cousins.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »