Pat Farmer, left, as speaks on his arrival at the Sydney Opera House on his Run for the Voice campaign, as Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, right, listens in Sydney, Aug. 22, 2023. Ultramarathon runner Farmer ended a 14,400-kilometer (8,950-mile) run at the central Australian sandstone landmark Uluru on Wednesday, Oct.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was at Uluru, which is an Indigenous sacred site also known as Ayers Rock, to welcome the 61-year-old runner’s arrival. “No one has done more than this bloke and I am very pleased to welcome him here at Uluru,” Albanese said.

“I’m glad. Very, very happy to be at this point in time, this point in the world’s time where we start to acknowledge Indigenous communities right around the world and the significance of that culture,” Farmer told reporters. headtopics.com

Uluru has special significance in the campaign to create the Voice as a means of acknowledging Indigenous Australians in the constitution. Indigenous senator Pat Dodson, the government’s envoy for promoting the Voice, joined the referendum campaign on Wednesday for the first since taking medical leave in April for treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

A “No” decision would be a backward step for Australia after the High Court ruled in 1992 that Indigenous Australians had land rights that predated British colonization and after the Australian Parliament apologized to the Indigenous population in 2008 for past injustices, Dodson said. headtopics.com

