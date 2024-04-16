Active Weather Pattern Expected for Fiesta San Antonio

Fiesta San Antonio is just days away, and a fairly active weather pattern is starting to look more likely here in South Texas from Thursday through the first weekend of the annual 11-day festival. San Antonio could see scattered thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe. In addition, a cold font is expected to move through the region over the weekend.

Here’s this year’s guide to San Antonio’s biggest party. If you’ve already bought your tickets to events like the Oyster Bake, a Taste of New Orleans, or the Fiesta Arts Fair, don’t fret. Storms are not expected all day. But be sure to stay updated with the forecast at expressnews.com/weather to know when the best chance of storms could arrive. Fiesta Fiesta Fiesta starts on Thursday, and this year’s kickoff party, Fiesta Fiesta, is from 4 to 11 p.m. at the Alamodome’s H-E-B Plaza.

