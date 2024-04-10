Active Streets: A Car-Free Event in San Gabriel Valley

Active Streets , formerly 626 Golden Streets , will revisit a favorite route, with stops in San Gabriel , Alhambra , and South Pasadena . Cycle or stroll along car-free streets; the map will cover five miles, from South Pasadena 's Mission Street to San Gabriel Mission. The weather is finally feeling mighty springlike, the hotter, brighter sort of spring that can peek out here, with powerful intensity, in the intervals between storms and gray days.
Gray-pril may still take effect — we're only a third of the way through the month, with May Gray and June Gloom glooming up the horizon — but sunnier times put us in a spoke-centric frame of mind. Cycling is what we're dreaming about, or maybe simply sauntering along a closed-to-cars road while the sunbeams cast their magic. And playing a starring role in our reverie? The upcoming Active Streets. The Sunday spectacular has a new name — you might remember this airy outing as '626 Golden Streets' — but the same playful purpose: Get people moving, get people socializing or at least greeting neighbors, and make it all totally free. The 'Mission to Mission' in the name tells the happy story: Five miles of major San Gabriel Valley streets, wending from the mission in San Gabriel to the Metro station in South Pasadena, will be closed to motorized traffic on April's last Sunday. Not for the full day, mind you, but for an impressive chunk. The hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m
