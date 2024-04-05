Head Topics

Action Comics No. 1 Sells for Record $6 Million at Auction

Entertainment News

Action Comics,Superman,Comic Book

Action Comics No. 1, featuring the first appearance of Superman, has been sold for a record-breaking $6 million at an auction. The rare copy surpassed the previous record for the highest-priced comic book.

Action Comics No. 1 features the first appearance of Superman . A rare copy sold through Heritage Auction s broke the previous record for the highest-priced comic.

