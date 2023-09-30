Action Bronson's The Irishman Cameo Explained

Who does Action Bronson play in The Irishman? Naturally, considering how much anticipation The Irishman had built, a lot of actors jumped on the project even for minor roles, one being famous rapper and TV personality, Action Bronson.

Bronson is best known for his rap music career having produced albums such as Only for Dolphins, White Bronco, Blue Chips 7000, and Mr. Wonderful. Bronson also has built a career as both a chef and a TV food personality having hosted shows like The Untitled Action Bronson Show and F**k, That's Delicious. Bronson's several acting appearances, like his cameo in The Irishman, have only made his performing resume more impressive.

RELATED: Ranking Every Robert De Niro Character In A Martin Scorsese Movie Action Bronson Played The Casket Salesman In The Irishman In The Irishman, Action Bronson plays a casket salesman who sells Frank a green coffin while he is looking for a suitable one to be buried in when he dies. At this point in the film, De Niro's character has been overcome with both guilt from all his past crimes and loneliness as his loved ones have either died or abandoned him.

