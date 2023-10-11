ACT test scores for US students drop to new 30-year low

FILE - An ACT Assessment preparation book is seen, April 1, 2014, in Springfield, Ill. High school students' scores on the ACT college admissions test for 2023 dropped to their lowest in more than three decades, showing a lack of student preparedness for college-level coursework, the nonprofit organization that administers the test said Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.

“The hard truth is that we are not doing enough to ensure that graduates are truly ready for postsecondary success in college and career,” said Janet Godwin, chief executive officer for the nonprofit ACT.for U.S. students was 19.5 out of 36. Last year, the average score was 19.8.

Godwin said the scores are still helpful for placing students in the right college courses and preparing academic advisors to better support students. At Denise Cabrera's high school in Hawaii, all students are required to take the ACT as juniors. She said she would have taken it anyway to improve her chances of getting into college. headtopics.com

She's looking at schools including the California Institute of Technology, which implemented a five-year moratorium on the standardized test score requirements during the pandemic. Denise said she knows the school is not considering scores but she doesn't want to limit her options elsewhere.

