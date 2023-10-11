ACT test scores for US students drop to new 30-year low

High school students' scores on the ACT college admissions test have dropped to their lowest in more than three decades, showing a lack of student preparedness for college-level coursework, according to the nonprofit organization that administers the test. Scores have been falling for six consecutive years, but the trend accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In terms of college readiness, even in a test-optional environment, these kinds of objective test scores about academic readiness are incredibly important,” Godwin said. At Denise Cabrera's high school in Hawaii, all students are required to take the ACT as juniors. She said she would have taken it anyway to improve her chances of getting into college.

Read more:

sdut »

High mountains, high diversity: For how long have the Andes controlled South America's biodiversity?With the aid of stable hydrogen isotopes in volcanic glass, an international research team, including Senckenberg geoscientist Prof. Dr. Andreas Mulch, has studied the uplift history of the Andes Plateau. In their study, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), they show that individual sections of today's biodiversity hotspot rose to their current elevation only 13 to 9 million years ago. The formation of the Andes is considered decisive for the developme

Driving under the influence of cannabis: How high is too high?Driving under the influence of cannabis increases the risk of traffic accidents, but despite plenty of research into cannabis use by drivers, there is no consensus on deciding who is too high to drive

5 Coastal Alabama high school football games to watch in Week 8Get the latest High School Sports high school sports news, rankings, schedules, stats, scores, results & athletes info for high school football, soccer, basketball, baseball, and more at al.com.

Robertsdale’s Kyle Stanford out as head football coach, staying as athletic directorGet the latest High School Sports high school sports news, rankings, schedules, stats, scores, results & athletes info for high school football, soccer, basketball, baseball, and more at al.com.

AL.com Power 25 HS Rankings: Who were the big movers following the Week 7 results?Get the latest High School Sports high school sports news, rankings, schedules, stats, scores, results & athletes info for high school football, soccer, basketball, baseball, and more at al.com.

5 Huntsville area high school football games to watch in Week 8Get the latest High School Sports high school sports news, rankings, schedules, stats, scores, results & athletes info for high school football, soccer, basketball, baseball, and more at al.com.