ACS Report: Nearly 10 Million Deaths from Cancer Worldwide in 2022

The American Cancer Society (ACS) has released its latest report on global cancer statistics , revealing that nearly 10 million people died from cancer worldwide in 2022. The report highlights the importance of healthy lifestyle habits in preventing cancer, as almost 50% of cases are potentially preventable.

The growing and aging population is also contributing to the increasing cancer rates. The report provides valuable insights and identifies potential areas for intervention.

