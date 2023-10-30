Across The Spider-Verse’s Villain Success Makes A Cancelled Spider-Man Movie A Huge Possibility

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Sony's canceled plans for a film franchise centered on Andrew Garfield's web-head included a project that would have explored a Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse fan-favorite, and these plans could now be revived. Prior to Tom Holland debuting as Peter Parker, a.k.a. Spider-Man, in the MCU, Sony had planned to expand on the storylines established in Marc Webb's The Amazing Spider-Man and its 2014 sequel.

Sony's proposed The Amazing Spider-Man franchise plans would have introduced characters such as Venom, Carnage, Felicia Hardy's Black Cat, Jackal, and Scorpion to the live-action franchise. The pinnacle of these plans, however, would have seen Sony produce a Sinister Six movie, which would have pitted Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man against several iconic villains including Rhino, Vulture, Doctor Octopus, Mysterio, Kraven the Hunter, and Green Goblin.

How An Across The Spider-Verse Movie Would Be Different To The 2017 Version Since the release of 2018's Venom, Sony has been slowly expanding the Sony Spider-Man Universe, focusing primarily on villains in Spider-Man's rogues gallery including Venom, Carnage, Morbius, and Kraven - who will debut in 2024's Kraven the Hunter. headtopics.com

A Spider-Woman spinoff is already in development following Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's success, alongside a manga spinoff titled Spider-Man: Octopus Girl.

