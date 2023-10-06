ACLU sues a Tennessee city over an anti-drag ordinance

The American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee on Friday filed a federal lawsuit against a Tennessee city that passed an ordinance designed to ban drag performances from taking place on public property.

' The suit alleges the ordinance violates the First Amendment for chilling free speech rights, as well as argues that it breaks the 14th Amendment for discriminating against the LGBTQ+ community. A spokesperson for the city of Murfreesboro did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Read more:

sdut »

College Football Jacksonville State vs Middle Tennessee Box Score - Oct 04, 2023Jacksonville State Gamecocks vs Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders College Football game box score for Oct 04, 2023.

Tennessee lawmaker Justin Jones sues House Speaker Cameron SextonJa'han Jones is The ReidOut Blog writer. He's a futurist and multimedia producer focused on culture and politics. His previous projects include 'Black Hair Defined' and the 'Black Obituary Project.'

Jacksonville State rallies from 16 down at halftime, beats Middle Tennessee 45-30Get breaking news on Alabama high school, college and professional sports, including the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers. Find scores, stats, photos, videos and join the forum discussions at al.com.

Tennessee Three Democrat sues over expulsion and House rules that temporarily silenced himThe lawsuit, which alleges violations of free speech, was filed against state House Speaker Cameron Sexton and House administrative officials in Nashville.

Jacksonville State scores 38 unanswered points in second half to beat Middle Tennessee 45-30Backup Zion Webb threw for two touchdowns and he ran for 101 yards and a score to help Jacksonville State beat Middle Tennessee 45-30 on Wednesday night. Jacksonville State trailed 23-7 after the Blue Raiders scored on three straight drives in the second quarter. But the Gamecocks scored 38 unanswered points in the second half. Kamari Stephens made Jacksonville State’s seventh sack, on a fourth-and-5 play at the Gamecocks’ 14-yard line, with 4:12 remaining in the fourth. Stephens added a forced fumble on Middle Tennessee’s next possession and Curley Young picked it up and raced for a 26-yard touchdown to make it 45-23. The Jacksonville State defense forced four turnovers, including two interceptions, but still allowed 563 yards.

FedEx plane without landing gear skids off runway, but lands safely at Tennessee airportOfficials say a FedEx plane skidded off the runway during a crash landing at a Tennessee airport when its landing gear did not descend, but no one was injured