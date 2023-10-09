ACLU challenges Tennessee city’s ban on drag performances with federal lawsuit

The American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee on Friday filed a federal lawsuit against a Tennessee city that passed an ordinance designed to ban drag performances from taking place on public property.

' TENNESSEE BAN ON TRANSGENDER PROCEDURES FOR MINORS CAN BE ENFORCED: APPEALS COURT The suit alleges the ordinance violates the First Amendment for chilling free speech rights, as well as argues that it breaks the 14th Amendment for discriminating against the LGBTQ+ community. A spokesperson for the city of Murfreesboro did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Great American Media's Streaming Arm Named Great American Pure FlixEXCLUSIVE: Following the June merger of Great American Media with Sony’s subscription streaming outfit Pure Flix, the combined entity will now be called Great American Pure Flix. Great Americ…

Great American Living Channel Rebrands To Great American Faith & LivingReflecting its faith-based programming.

Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts Line MovementTennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee vs Indianapolis Stats & Past Results - NFL Game on October 08, 2023Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts

Smith & Wesson officially moves headquarters out of blue state to TennesseeGun manufacturer officially moved its longtime New England headquarters from Massachusetts to Tennessee this month, earning praise from the NRA.