Aces rout Liberty 104-76, take 2-0 series lead in WNBA Finals

Wilson finished 10-of-16 from the field on her way to recording her 26th double-double this season -- including her fourth of the playoffs. She's the third player in WNBA Finals history to have at least 25 points and 15 rebounds in a game.

"We know what's on the line and we had to make sure we came out and took care of home court," Wilson said.Chelsea Gray(10) accounted for 76.3% of New York's points, as the Liberty got just 18 points from six others who played.

New York, which lost by 17 in Game 1, came into the game a perfect 9-0 after losses this year. The Aces made sure that streak ended with a dominant first and third quarter. They opened the game scoring 19 of the first 21 points, with 12 points coming from 3-point range. Las Vegas hit seven of its first nine shots -- a blistering 77.8% clip -- including four 3-pointers. headtopics.com

The Aces' lead grew as high as 21 points in the opening period before taking a 38-19 lead into the second quarter. Las Vegas set a new record for most points in the first quarter of a WNBA Finals. It was also the most points the Aces scored in any quarter all season.

The Liberty came charging back from a 22-point second-quarter deficit behind a 12-0 run, and outscored the Aces 25-14 in the period to cut Las Vegas' lead to eight, 52-44 at halftime. Jones scored 16 of her points in the second quarter. headtopics.com

New York couldn't carry its momentum into the third, however, as the Aces used a 17-3 run to extend their lead to 69-47. The Aces outscored the Liberty 28-13 in the third quarter, with 20 points coming from Wilson and Young.

