Aces, Liberty set Game 1 viewership record for WNBA Finals

Sign up below to be added to our mailing list for the latest news updates, access to exclusive contests, and more!

Sign up below to be added to our mailing list for the latest news updates, access to exclusive contests, and more!

Read more:

WOKVNews »

Aces' Kelsey Plum jabs at Tom Brady for WNBA Finals appearanceKelsey Plum had a playoff career-high game to start off the WNBA Finals, but the cherry on top was to do it in front of her favorite athlete Tom Brady.

Betnijah Laney to help Liberty bounce back in WNBA Finals - ESPNBetnijah Laney has made a career of bouncing back. She's once again exactly what the Liberty need as they face a 1-0 deficit in the WNBA Finals.

WNBA star Kelsey Plum takes playful shot at Tom Brady during Aces playoff gameTom Brady appeared at the WNBA Finals game between the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty and was met with playful chiding from Kelsey Plum.

Aces to host the Liberty on WednesdayThe Las Vegas Aces will play host to the New York Liberty. The teams meet for the seventh time this season. Las Vegas is 19-1 at home, and New York is 17-3 on the road.

WNBA Finals notebook: Liberty experienced in bouncing back, plus Tom Brady's and LeBron James' connection to AcesLAS VEGAS — It's playoff basketball and New York Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello knows her team can, and has, played better than its Game 1 WNBA Finals loss to the Las Vegas Aces. But the Liberty plan to learn from it and answer, just like they've done all season.

WNBA Finals notebook: Liberty experienced in bouncing back, plus Tom Brady's and LeBron James' connection to AcesLAS VEGAS — It's playoff basketball and New York Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello knows her team can, and has, played better than its Game 1 WNBA Finals loss to the Las Vegas Aces. But the Liberty plan to learn from it and answer, just like they've done all season.