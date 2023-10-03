The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

“Someone’s making history,” Aces coach Becky Hammon said. “It’s either we get the back to back or New York gets their first one. As far as dynasty and all that, we’re (working) on No. 2. Before you get to three or four, you’ve got to get to two. We’re just worried and really getting ready for the task at hand and not worried about years down the road.

Las Vegas won a league-record 34 games during the regular season, though the Aces benefited from an expanded 40-game schedule. Their .850 winning percentage was fifth best, behind the Comets going 27-3 (.900) in 1998, the Sparks going 28-4 (.875) each in 2000 and 2001 and the Phoenix Mercury finishing 29-5 (.853) in 2014.

Breaking it down even further, the Aces this season set the league record for best offensive rating at 113 points per 100 possessions. Their 97.7 defensive rating wasn’t among the best ever, but was tops this season. headtopics.com

The Aces don’t boast much depth, but their starting five is among the most talented ever. Among the starters are three No. 1 overall draft picks — Kelsey Plum, A’ja Wilson and Jackie Young. Wilson is a two-time league MVP, and Plum and Young have each appeared in two All-Star Games. Point guard Chelsea Gray was last season’s WNBA Finals MVP.

The Aces could use Parker against the Liberty, who would have the unquestioned best lineup this season if not for Las Vegas. The Liberty finished just two games behind with a roster that includes multiple MVPs and All-Stars.

Read more:

AP »

WNBA Finals: Keys to Aces-Liberty super-team matchup, schedule, championship historyThough the players aren't fans of the super-team label, it's hard to argue they haven't lived up to it. The WNBA Finals will feature a battle of heavyweights in the No. 1 seed Las Vegas Aces (34-6) and No. 2 seed New York Liberty (32-7). The best-of-five series tips off on Sunday (3 p.m. ET on ABC).

2023 WNBA Finals: How to watch the Las Vegas Aces vs. New York LibertyThe 2023 WNBA Semifinals are over, and the verdict is in: the 2023 WNBA Finals will feature a super-team clash between the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty. The Aces — the No. 1 seed and defending champions — made a three-game sweep against the Dallas Wings in the WNBA Semifinals, with a 64-61 win Friday determining that they will once again reach the WNBA Finals. The No. 2 seed New York Liberty will be making its first Finals appearance since 2002. It is the only original franchise to not have won a championship. The best-of-five Finals series between the Aces and Liberty will tip off this Sunday (3 p.m. ET on ABC).

2023 WNBA Finals: How to watch the Las Vegas Aces vs. New York LibertyThe 2023 WNBA Semifinals are over, and the verdict is in: the 2023 WNBA Finals will feature a super-team clash between the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty. The Aces — the No. 1 seed and defending champions — made a three-game sweep against the Dallas Wings in the WNBA Semifinals, with a 64-61 win Friday determining that they will once again reach the WNBA Finals. The No. 2 seed New York Liberty will be making its first Finals appearance since 2002. It is the only original franchise to not have won a championship. The best-of-five Finals series between the Aces and Liberty will tip off this Sunday (3 p.m. ET on ABC).

WNBA Finals: What Liberty are learning from veterans' championship and postseason experienceNEW YORK — Courtney Vandersloot didn't realize it would be so emotionally draining. Or how much mental toughness the moment necessitated. Before she had lifted the WNBA trophy with the Chicago Sky in 2021, she couldn't know what winning a championship would truly require.

WNBA Finals: What Liberty are learning from veterans' championship and postseason experienceNEW YORK — Courtney Vandersloot didn't realize it would be so emotionally draining. Or how much mental toughness the moment necessitated. Before she had lifted the WNBA trophy with the Chicago Sky in 2021, she couldn't know what winning a championship would truly require.

WNBA officially approves Tom Brady's ownership stake in the AcesLas Vegas hopes to repeat its league championship when the Aces open a best-of-five series Sunday against the New York Liberty.