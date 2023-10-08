Aces dominate Liberty in 2nd half to win WNBA Finals opener - ESPN

In one of the most anticipated Finals in recent memory with three WNBA MVPs, this game instead played out like the regular-season meetings between the teams in which the closest outcome was nine points.

The Aces went on an 11-2 run that turned a 67-63 advantage late in the third quarter into a 78-65 lead early in the fourth. Las Vegas led by as much as 94-72 with 3:32 remaining. No team this postseason has solved the Aces, who are 6-0. The Liberty proved they could beat Las Vegas in the regular season, but for a franchise still chasing its first championship, New York will have to come back with a considerably different response.

Read more:

espn »

Aces start WNBA Finals against the LibertyThe Las Vegas Aces host the New York Liberty to begin the WNBA Finals. The Liberty went 3-2 against the Aces during the regular season. Las Vegas is 19-1 at home, and New York is 17-3 on the road.

Aces, Liberty prepare to meet in ‘inevitable’ WNBA FinalsThe league’s two super teams will face off in a best-of-five series beginning Sunday.

Liberty crushed by Aces in lopsided Game 1 loss to spoil WNBA Finals returnSandy Brondello’s first move in the Liberty-Aces chess match worked perfectly. Nearly everything else backfired or flat-out failed in their loss.

Giants' Darren Waller excited wife Kelsey Plum of Aces is in WNBA FinalDarren Waller loves much about his new home city of New York, but he loves Kelsey Plum more.

Breaking down the best bets in the WNBA Finals between the New York Liberty and Las Vegas AcesThe Action Network's Bryan Fonseca gives his best bets and player props for the WNBA Finals between the Liberty and Aces

New York Liberty vs. Las Vegas Aces Game 1 FREE LIVE STREAM (10/8/23): Watch WNBA Finals online | Time, TV, cGet breaking news on New Jersey high school, college and professional sports. Find scores, statistics, photos, videos and join the forum discussions at NJ.com.