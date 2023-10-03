Acela trains to face more delays and cost overruns, Amtrak audit says

A next-generation Acela train arrives in 2020 in Washington. The train is one of 28 new train sets Amtrak purchased that are being manufactured in New York. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)Amtrak’s new Acela fleet, which was expected to enter service 2½ years ago, might face more delays, according to an audit released Wednesday that cites extensive complications in the federal approval process and rising costs associated with years of setbacks.

Manufacturer Alstom has built more than half of the train cars for the fleet, according to the report, but has not received federal approval for a computer model that shows they are safe to proceed with testing on Northeast Corridor tracks. Alstom has produced at least 14 different iterations of the computer modeling, the inspector general found, and none have met federal requirements.

The audit found that 12 completed trains have defects. As of July, the report said, 125 issues needed to be remediated, including a water drain problem between passenger cars that causes components to corrode, windows that shattered spontaneously and leaks in hydraulic tilting systems.

Laura Mason, Amtrak’s executive vice president, said the railroad is working closely with Alstom to meet federal requirements and still expects new trains will be put into service next year.

The 28 Avelia Liberty high-speed trains, which will replace Amtrak’s existing Acela fleet, are part of a $2.5 billion investment supporting upgrades to passenger service through the nation’s busiest rail stations from Washington to Boston. Their debut has been stalled for years by failed computer testing and design flaws, according to aThe report said Amtrak already has spent $1.6 billion on the Acela program and incurred millions of dollars in cost increases, largely stemming from a rise in maintenance for its legacy Acela fleet. The report is the latest setback for Amtrak’s plans to launch the high-speed trains on tracks that, in some locations, are approaching 200 years old.is beginning to use funding from the federal infrastructure law, which allocated $66 billion for rail. The Acela fleet is critical to Amtrak’sInside the plant building the fastest passenger trains in America

Until that step is complete, the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) won’t allow testing and the new rail cars can’t carry passengers. The testing challenges will likely cause more delays, the report said, while identifying other problems that include safety, functional and aesthetic defects in the fleet.“Any additional program delays would further increase costs, reduce additional revenue, and leave the company vulnerable to service disruptions as more of its legacy fleet possibly become unusable,” Assistant Inspector General James Morrison said in the report.

The new trains for Amtrak’s premier and most profitable business line will travel at speeds of 160 mph, outrunning legacy Acelas that travel up to 150 mph ― the nation’s fastest passenger train. The trains will accommodate up to 386 passengers, an increase of 25 percent, and replace a fleet of 20 trains that entered service when Acela launched in 2000. The trains will come with improved safety, reliability, rider comfort and capacity, officials said.

In a statement, Alstom spokesman Clifford Cole said the company is working with the FRA and Amtrak to get through the certification process and meet FRA requirements. He said it is surprising the report highlights train “defects,” noting that every train that has been released from the manufacturing site was authorized for shipping by Amtrak after inspections.“These modifications, along with additional changes that Amtrak has requested, are in no way in the critical path of completion of this project,” he said.

Alston has produced 14 full train sets, according to the report. As of August, Amtrak had not accepted any train sets, and the company told auditors it will not accept train sets with defects.

“We want our customers to experience these new trains as soon as possible, but as noted in the report, Amtrak cannot operate them for passenger service until Alstom has completed testing and meets all safety requirements,” Mason said in a statement.

Alstom officials told auditors the computer models have not met requirements because track conditions in the Northeast Corridor, part of which date back 190 years, are challenging, while federal guidance for completing the simulation is “ambiguous” and “significantly different” than how train safety is verified in Europe, where Alstom is based.In interviews with auditors, according to the report, FRA officials said they have offered help every step of the way to ensure compliance with requirements, including “demonstrating a step‐by‐step process.” The report also said Alstom was part of a consortium that produced the legacy Acela fleet and should be familiar with how it performs.Amtrak earlier this year announced the most recent delay of the high-speed fleet, citing continuing complications in completing the required testing. The new trains now are slated to enter service in 2024, at least three years behind schedule. According to the report, Amtrak plans to carry passengers with the first six trains Alstom delivers.

The audit also found aesthetic defects in 22 cafe cars. Among the problems are misaligned ceiling panels and delamination of floors. Alstom has agreed to correct the defects, the report said, while indicating the lack of a schedule to repair the defects could be problematic.“Although some defects are expected when producing a new train set, the vendor’s schedule for addressing them is incomplete,” the report said.

Amtrak has said in recent months that more analysis is needed to ensure the Avelia Liberty trains can safely operate on the curvy, aging tracks between Washington and Boston. The new trains are the first built under an FRA rule that establishes new safety standards for high-speed trains.has been marred by other challenges. The train design was modified two years ago to fix a flaw in compatibility with the corridor’s catenary system — the overhead wires that supply the train with electricity. Alstom and Amtrak also have cited challenges caused by the pandemic, including supply chain issues.

In an interview this past summer, Amtrak President Roger Harris expressed frustration with the delays, noting the railroad has seen strong interest in more upscale train service since the pandemic but was unable to increase frequencies. Four Acela trains have been retired in recent years after reaching the end of their life span, while Amtrak is taking another out this winter.The carrier has had to keep old Acela trains in service longer than expected.

“We’re seeing so much interest from the traveling public in rail, which is why we’re very focused on getting the new Acelas in service,” Harris said. “We need to be able to meet the increased interest of the traveling public in rail.”

Alstom’s $1.8 billion contract with Amtrak includes 28 train sets, as well as 15 years of technical support and maintenance. The trains are being assembled at Alstom’s plant in Hornell, N.Y.

Amtrak’s inspector general warned in 2020 that any hiccups in the delivery of the trains would result in delaying the upgrade, costing Amtrak millions of dollars in potential revenue. Demand for Acela, used primarily by business travelers, was severely affected by the pandemic, but ridership is bouncing back.

The Avelia Liberty fleet is one of three major acquisitions of rolling stock at Amtrak. Amtrak is also

buying 83 multi-powered trains from Siemens Mobility to replace train sets in the Northeast and on state-supported service across the country, including some of the carrier’s 50-year-old rail cars. Amtrak also has plans to replace decades-old rail cars that service its long-distance routes.