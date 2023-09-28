Accused clerk in Murdaugh trial refutes bombshell jury tampering allegations, says case was 'a lot to juggle'

FOX Nation's 'The Fall of the House of Murdaugh' pulls the curtain back on County Clerk Rebecca Hill following allegations of jury-tampering from the Murdaugh defense team. Former Hampton attorney Alex Murdaugh talks with his defense attorney Jim Griffin on the second day of pre-trial preparations at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to two life terms in prison in March for the fatal shooting of his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and his son, Paul Murdaugh.
in prison in March for the fatal shooting of his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and his son, Paul Murdaugh.
In Murdaugh's attorney's recent motion to the court, they cited"newly discovered evidence" obtained during conversations with two jurors, alleging that Court Clerk Rebecca Hill urged the panel to"reach a quick verdict" and that she had"frequent private conversations with the jury foreperson" to push them toward a guilty verdict.