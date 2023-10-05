Accountant's testimony sprawls into a 4th day at Trump business fraud trial in New York

MICHAEL R. SISAK and JENNIFER PELTZDonald Bender leaves the courtroom during a lunch break in a civil business fraud trial against former President Donald Trump, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in New York. Bender is an accountant testifying in the case.

James' legal team is working to show that Trump and his company had complete control over the preparation of the statements, with the accountants relying on information the Trump Organization provided.

The defense has been trying to show that if there were problems with the financial statements, the flubs were accountant Donald Bender's fault. Trump lawyer Jesus M. Suarez on Thursday continued an exacting cross-examination of Bender, who worked on the statements for years.by inflating his assets' worth on the statements. headtopics.com

In an order Thursday, Engoron ordered both sides to submit names of potential receivers by Oct. 26. He also gave Trump and other defendants seven days to provide a list of all entities covered by the ruling. The list will go to a court-appointed monitor, retired federal Judge Barbara Jones.

Engoron, seeking to prevent an end run around his ruling, told the defendants to give Jones advance notice of any application for new business licenses in any jurisdiction and any attempts to create new entities to “hold or acquire the assets” of a company that's being dissolved under the ruling. headtopics.com

Read more:

WOKVNews »

Accountant's testimony sprawls into a 4th day at Trump business fraud trial in New YorkAn accountant who prepared Donald Trump’s financial statements is back on the witness stand for a fourth day in the New York civil trial examining whether the former president exaggerated his wealth. Trump himself didn’t attend the proceedings Thursday. He had chosen to be there for the three prior days. The business fraud trial stems from New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit alleging that Trump and his business ginned up financial statements that vastly overvalued Trump Tower, Mar-a-Lago and other assets. Trump denies any wrongdoing. The witnesses so far have been two accountants who worked on the financial statements. The documents went to banks, insurers and others.

Trump Trial Day 2: New York AG Tries to Drive Wedge Between Trump and AccountantThe New York AG is trying to show that Trump's outside accountants wouldn't stand behind the Trump Org's assessments of its property values.

Trump lawyers go after accountant, appeal major pretrial ruling in New York fraud caseDonald Trump's lawyers are trying to blame the accountant for any shortcomings in the Trump's financial statements. New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit accuses Trump and his business of exaggerating his wealth in financial statements that went to banks, insurers and others.

Trump lawyers go after accountant and appeal major pretrial ruling in New York fraud caseFormer President Donald Trump is back at his New York civil fraud trial for a third day as his lawyers question an accountant who prepared financial statements at the heart of the case

Trump lawyers go after accountant and appeal major pretrial ruling in New York fraud caseFormer President Donald Trump showed up for several hours on the third day of his New York civil fraud trial, complaining anew about his treatment before leaving for Florida.

New Study Reveals How Climate Crisis Exacerbated New York FloodingThe deluge flooded streets with nearly five feet of water, prompting Gov. Kathy Hochul to declare a state of emergency.