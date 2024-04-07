Acclaimed Dallas Chef Kent Rathbun Injured in ATV Accident

In early November, acclaimed Dallas chef and restaurateur Kent Rathbun was seriously injured when an ATV he was riding overturned on rocky terrain in rural West Texas. He suffered broken ribs, vertebrae fractures and had to be flown to a hospital in Odessa.

He later underwent surgery and, according to a fundraiser set up to help offset medical expenses, he was released from the hospital in mid-November and is improving.

Dallas Chef Restaurateur Kent Rathbun ATV Accident Injuries Surgery Recovery

