Accidental Release of Young Salmon into Wrong Waterway in Oregon

Wildlife officials accidentally release tens of thousands of young salmon into the wrong waterway in Oregon , causing concern for depleted salmon populations. A truck carrying 102,000 spring Chinook smolts overturned and emptied its cargo into Lookingglass Creek instead of the intended Imnaha River.

Salmon Oregon Wildlife Waterway Accident

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



adndotcom / 🏆 293. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Drake Bell says he saw his sexual abuser Brian Peck with young teens after prison releaseDrake Bell says he saw his sexual abuser Brian Peck at a restaurant with a group of young teens after the convicted child molester finished a 16-month prison stint.

Source: EW - 🏆 713. / 51 Read more »

Riley Strain’s death appears ‘accidental,’ police sayA preliminary autopsy shows Riley Strain’s death appears to be accidental, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Source: wsfa12news - 🏆 338. / 59 Read more »

Death of Mizzou student Riley Strain appears to be accidentalRooted in fact-based, transparent reporting, Newsy is an award-winning opinion-free network owned by the E.W. Scripps Company that is relentlessly focused on “the why” of every story and seeks to enable a more intimate and immersive understanding of the issues that matter.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

Nashville police say Riley Strain's death was accidental with 'no foul play-related trauma'Nashville police say Riley Strain's death appears accidental with no signs of foul play, according to local news. Strain vanished on March 8 after going out with friends.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Death of Missouri student Riley Strain appears accidental, police in Tennessee sayThe death of Riley Strain, a University of Missouri student who went missing in Tennessee's capital for nearly two weeks, appears to be accidental, police said.

Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »

Death of Riley Strain, Missouri student found in Nashville river, 'continues to appear accidental'Reporter, NBC OUT

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »