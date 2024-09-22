Accidental Injuries That Made Movie Scenes Even Better

Cary Elwes, who played Westley, in the scene where Rugen hits Westley on the head with his sword. The take was used because “it was the only one that looked so real,” Elwes said."Chris swung the heavy sword down toward my head. However, as fate would have it, it landed just a touch harder than either of us anticipated.
"The frightening incident occurred while shooting the scene where her character Justine tries to escape a canoe of cannibals and jumps into the water. Izzo grabbed a rock and fought against the current as she screamed. Director Eli Roth had given her a safe word but said,"It was so loud that when she was screaming it at the top of her lungs, none of us heard her." They thought she was acting until they realized she was shouting in English and Spanish.
Movies Accidents Injuries Filmmaking Behind The Scenes
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Giants Suffer Several Injuries in First Half of Preseason Finale Against JetsSome of the Giants injuries could affect the upcoming roster decisions that need to be made.
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: WEWS - 🏆 323. / 59 Read more »
Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »
Source: abc7newsbayarea - 🏆 529. / 51 Read more »
Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »