Accident during playtime: A mother's regret

One sun-lit September evening, my 8-year-old daughter was romping about the lawn with her classmates after school. I remember musing that it would be lovely to keep her outside like this every evening: playing with friends, at a safe distance from the pull of her iPad. Then she came barreling into my lap, howling, bright red blood running down her lips.

Her friends explained that they had all been spinning around while holding onto a hula hoop and then someone slipped, causing a sudden pile-up, during which my daughter had gotten kicked in the mouth.I felt regret sink in my chest. I should’ve been supervising more actively and put a stop to this game before they crashed. After rinsing off her mouth and examining the damage, I was confident that the wound wasn’t bleeding so much that we needed to go to urgent care for stitches. I brought her home, handed her an ice pack (and probably her iPad, too), and made an appointment for the dentist to examine her injured gum

Accident Playtime Regret Injury Supervision Dental Care

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



HuffPostParents / 🏆 414. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Woman quits her job after winning $90K on lottery scratch-offThe woman said she couldn't believe it when she realized how much she won.

Source: WGAL - 🏆 331. / 59 Read more »

Shipping CEO Angela Chao was drunk when she died in Tesla accident, police sayAngela Chao, sister-in-law to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, died in a Tesla accident in Texas. Police report reveals she was drunk with a blood alcohol concentration level nearly three times the legal limit.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Nicole Eggert Says She Feels the Best She's 'Ever Felt' Amid Breast Cancer BattleThe former 'Baywatch' star opened up during an appearance on the 'Tamron Hall' show.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

Waxahatchee: She’s an Artist, She Don’t Look BackKatie Crutchfield talks about her sixth Waxahatchee album, 'Tigers Blood,' and the road ahead

Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »

She’s the boss: The ‘she-conomy’ boom continues with new business growthWomen opened new businesses last year at rates that outpaced the market, including in traditionally male-dominated industries such as construction and manufacturing.

Source: CNN - 🏆 4. / 95 Read more »

Christina Applegate says she lived with MS symptoms for 7 years before she was diagnosedChristina Applegate revealed that she was experiencing symptoms of multiple sclerosis for 'six to seven years' before being diagnosed with the disease in 2021

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »