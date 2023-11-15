Access to Online Abortion Information Under Threat Worldwide

Access to online information about abortion is increasingly under threat both in the United States and around the world. Both domestic and international reproductive health rights and justice organizations have reported facing censorship of their websites on social media platforms including Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok as well as on Google.

And it’s not just Big Tech that “prevents accurate abortion information from being available, it’s also entire governments,” said Martha Dimitratou, digital strategist for Women on Web (WOW), an international organization providing online abortion services and information in over 200 countries and Plan C, which provides up-to-date information on how people are accessing at-home abortion pill options online. “Women on Web’s website is blocked in South Korea, Turkey, and Spain

