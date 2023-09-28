Access to new coronavirus vaccine frustrates providers, parents

D.C.-area parents are scrambling to find vaccines as providers weigh whether to supply them. Access was once the top priority of health departments, which opened pop-up clinics, deployed mobile vans and even made house calls to bring vaccine to people who needed it most.

But with vaccines to protect against severe disease, the public health emergency ended and health departments began to return their attention to concerns set aside at the height of the pandemic.which were highly visible one-stop-shops for vaccines, tests and masks with evening and weekend hours.Spokespeople for the D.C. Department of Health did not respond to messages seeking comment about the current strategy for vaccines, known as boosters for people who completed their initial vaccine series.

In Maryland and Virginia, public health officials say they tracked a steady spike in cases at the end of July into early August, which began to wane last month, but they expect an uptick as the weather cools and people spend more time indoors.

In Maryland and Virginia, public health officials say they tracked a steady spike in cases at the end of July into early August, which began to wane last month, but they expect an uptick as the weather cools and people spend more time indoors.

That’s cold comfort for Jessica Gehrke, a mother of five from Clifton in Fairfax County, who can’t find appointments for her older children, ages 8 to 15, who until now were all vaccinated with a week of their age group being eligible for shots. Her biggest concern is her 8-month-old son, who received two shots in the three-shot Pfizer series before clinicians were told to only give the new vaccine, which her pediatrician doesn’t have.

“I’m worried for everybody, but especially the baby, he doesn’t have the immunity,” Gehrke said.That’s why Mohammad Jarvandi, a longtime pediatrician with a new private practice in Fairfax, is working until 8 p.m. many nights to vaccinate children 6 months to 12 years old even if they are not regular patients. Within hours of appearing on a CDC list of providers offering no-cost vaccine, he said, his office began getting calls from across Virginia and as far away as New York and New Jersey.

“We just felt as a pediatric practice we could not send our little babies out there with no place to get vaccines. Being a pediatrician — vaccines are so important to us — we decided to do it and just hope for the best,” Jarvandi said.

He confirmed with Pfizer that supplies are robust, considered the 10-week shelf life of the vaccine and that most pharmacies won’t vaccinate children under 3, and assumes insurance companies will sort out coverage and reimburse him, eventually.

Capitol Medical Group, a large practice in Chevy Chase, Md., is making coronavirus vaccine available for existing patients by appointment, knowing cases have been up and it’s been a long time since most people were vaccinated, said pediatrician Dan Finkelstein.“We’re just ordering blind because we know our patients are going to want the vaccine,” he said. At the first of the Saturday drive-up vaccine clinics the practice holds every fall, 800 people got the flu shot and about half also opted for the coronavirus shot as well, he said.

With all the uncertainty surrounding shots that cost $40 to $110, he said, patients worry they will get a bill from the practice, creating anxiety that flows back to doctors and nurses.

“This is the kind of thing that gives insurance companies a bad reputation with the public because everybody gets really annoyed and it doesn’t have to be that way,” Finkelstein said.

Parents unable to find vaccines for their children find themselves also navigating worries about what the school year with bring as masking and sickness reporting protocols fall away.The jump in cases ignited old fears in Sapna Pandya, a social justice consultant from Mt. Pleasant, who sent her daughter, 5, to kindergarten with a mask for the first day. And Dina Passman, a Columbia Heights mom of 9-year-old twins, said she would like to see more clear guidance and partnership on vaccine access from her school district.

“I don’t have to imagine what happens when someone at risk gets covid,” said Passman, an epidemiologist by training whose father’s legal partner died from covid early in the pandemic. “I know kids are a link in that chain. I know people hate a mask mandate but I hate covid ripping through the community.”