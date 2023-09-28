ACC's passing TD leader King leads Georgia Tech against MAC's Bowling Green

Georgia Tech, led by quarterback Haynes King, will look for back-to-back wins for the first time this season when it faces Bowling Green. Bowling Green: RB Terion Stewart’s career average of 6.6 yards per carry is the best in school history. Stewart averaged 8.9 yards while rushing for 107 yards on 12 carries in last week’s 38-7 loss to Ohio.

Georgia Tech: DL Kyle Kennard’s four sacks last week are the most by an FBS player this season and are tied for the third-most in a game in Georgia Tech history. Georgia Tech had eight sacks and forced five turnovers in last week’s

. Bowling Green will be playing for its first win against an active ACC member and to end its two-game losing streak.Georgia Tech QB Haynes King vs. Bowling Green secondary. King’s Atlantic Coast Conference-leading 11 touchdown passes are the most for a Yellow Jackets’ player in a four-game stretch since Joe Hamilton’s 11 from Oct. 30 through Nov. 20, 1999. King’s touchdown passes and 1,132 passing yards are a school record for the first four games of a season. The Falcons’ defense recorded three interceptions in theirPLAYERS TO WATCH

at Wake Forest. The Yellow Jackets had just one sack through three games before last week’s breakout game on defense led by Kennard.Georgia Tech rolled to a 63-17 home win over the Falcons in the only previous meeting between the teams on Sept. 29, 2018. ... Falcons WR Odieu Hiliare’s streak of receptions in 39 consecutive games, the fifth-longest in the nation, includes his career at Alabama A&M (2019-21). ... Ohio forced four turnovers, including two fumbles returned for touchdowns, in last week’s 38-7 Mid-American Conference win over Bowling Green. ... Bowling Green coach Scot Loeffler was Virginia Tech’s offensive coordinator from 2013-15 before serving as deputy head coach and offensive coordinator at Boston College from 2016-18. ... The Yellow Jackets’ average of 480 yards per game is an improvement of 154.8 yards from 2022. ... Georgia Tech RB Jamal Haynes, a converted receiver, ranks third in the ACC in all-purpose yards (119.25).