Abusive Relationship with Mother

I was abused by my dad as a child, and my relationship with my mother was hell growing up. She was verbally and physically abusive toward me well into my 20s. She began a new relationship and things got worse. The situation between us got a little better when she became sick and I had to take care of her. My siblings didn’t pitch in, even though she treated them better than she did me. I have two daughters now, and she makes comments or critiques the way I parent.

If I defend myself, she calls me disrespectful and says I’m hurting her feelings. I am very close to my two daughters. My mother now wants to be close with me (and them, too), but I can’t. I’ve tried to forgive her for the past, but she hasn’t changed. She’s rude to my kids sometimes, and I have to defend them from her. It’s not the relationship I want them to have with her. I had a great relationship with my grandmothers. I love her, but I don’t want to be around her sometimes. She’s just too muc

