Abunda en redes sociales la desinformación sobre la guerra Israel-Gaza, pero más en X

10/11/2023 5:07 PM

Si bien Twitter siempre ha pasado apuros para combatir la desinformación sobre los principales acontecimientos noticiosos, seguía siendo el lugar al cual recurrir para enterarse de lo que sucede en el mundo.

Pero la guerra entre Israel y Hamas ha puesto de relieve cómo la plataforma —ahora transformada en X— no sólo se ha vuelto poco confiable, sino que promueve falsedades activamente.

Meta, TikTok y X no respondieron de inmediato a solicitudes de comentarios que les hizo The Associated Press.

