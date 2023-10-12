Abujar gold project, Côte d’Ivoire

Articles can be saved for quick future reference. This is a subscriber benefit. If you are already a subscriber, please log in to save this article. If you are not a subscriber, click on the View Subscription Options button to subscribe.

Please enter the email address that you used to subscribe on Engineering News. Your password will be sent to this address.Note: When you select a default region you will be directed to the MiningWeekly.com home page of your choice whenever you visit miningweekly.com.

Total proved and probable reserves are estimated at 36.7-million tonnes at 1.15 g/t gold for 1.36-million ounces, compared with the September 2021 estimate of 34.4-million tonnes at 1.31 g/t gold for 1.45-million ounces of gold.The AG deposit totals 31.2-million tonnes of ore at 1.22 g/t gold, containing 1.22-million ounces of gold. The APG deposit comprises 5.4-million tonnes of ore at 0. headtopics.com

The updated life-of-mine plan envisages a nine-year mine life from 2024 to 2032, including average production of 170 000 oz/y gold.AQS Liquid TransferOption 1 (equivalent of R125 a month):for ALL Research Reports, in PDF format, on various industrial and mining sectors including Electricity; Water; Energy Transition; Hydrogen; Roads, Rail and Ports; Coal; Gold; Platinum; Battery Metals; etc.

Read more:

MiningWeeklyAUS »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Why France’s Cote d’Azur is one of the world’s best coastlines(CNN) — It’s a place that oozes sophistication, bonne humeur and joie de vivre, conjuring up an air of elegance unlike anywhere else on Earth. This is the Côte d’Azur, the grand dame destination for European vacations. Stretching from Cassis to Menton in the far southeast of France, this spectacular coastline is home to the...

Besra receives $10m from QuantumGold developer Besra Gold has received the first $10-million from shareholder Quantum Metal Recovery under a $300-million gold purchase agreement. Under the gold purchase agreement, Besra would sell Quantum refined gold from its Bau gold project, in Malaysia, or any other project owned to the company, until three-million ounces has been fulfilled, or aggregate deposits in an amount equivalent to the $300-million had been received from Quantum.

Cariboo gold project in British Columbia gets green lightedNo 1 source of global mining news and opinion

Mt Gibson gold project, AustraliaCapricorn Metals envisages the development, construction and operation of a five-million-tonne-a-year openpit gold mine, in Murchison.

Barrick Gold’s third-quarter gold, copper output riseNo 1 source of global mining news and opinion