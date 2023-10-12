Abujar gold project, Côte d’Ivoire

Articles can be saved for quick future reference. This is a subscriber benefit. If you are already a subscriber, please log in to save this article. If you are not a subscriber, click on the View Subscription Options button to subscribe.
Please enter the email address that you used to subscribe on Engineering News. Your password will be sent to this address.Note: When you select a default region you will be directed to the MiningWeekly.com home page of your choice whenever you visit miningweekly.com.
Total proved and probable reserves are estimated at 36.7-million tonnes at 1.15 g/t gold for 1.36-million ounces, compared with the September 2021 estimate of 34.4-million tonnes at 1.31 g/t gold for 1.45-million ounces of gold.The AG deposit totals 31.2-million tonnes of ore at 1.22 g/t gold, containing 1.22-million ounces of gold. The APG deposit comprises 5.4-million tonnes of ore at 0. headtopics.com
The updated life-of-mine plan envisages a nine-year mine life from 2024 to 2032, including average production of 170 000 oz/y gold.AQS Liquid TransferOption 1 (equivalent of R125 a month):for ALL Research Reports, in PDF format, on various industrial and mining sectors including Electricity; Water; Energy Transition; Hydrogen; Roads, Rail and Ports; Coal; Gold; Platinum; Battery Metals; etc.