As a young lawyer and politician, Abraham Lincoln engaged in a duel involving swords. However, he was not the one to make the challenge; his rival did. The two men faced off on a river island in Missouri but decided to call off the duel before any fighting started. With an unruly House speaker election and sharp words in the Senate over blocked military promotions, the current Congress has hardly been sedate. But tempers flared to a notable level Nov. 14.

Mullin read aloud a series of O’Brien’s social media posts, including one in which he appeared to challenge Mullin to a fight. Mullin then asked O’Brien, who was testifying at the hearing, if he wanted to fight there and then. "You stand your butt up," O’Brien responded. Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee Chair Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., tried to gavel them down. Sanders yelled at Mullin to sit down, banged his gavel several times and told both of them to stop talking. But the argument lasted for several minutes





🏆 665. PolitiFact » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Today in History: April 14, Abraham Lincoln is shotI thought Titanic was just a movie. Cool poor LeoDiCaprio 😉

Source: ABC - 🏆 665. / 21 Read more »

On this day in history, April 15, 1865, President Abraham Lincoln passes awayPresident Abraham Lincoln died on this day, April 15, 1865, about nine hours after he was shot by actor John Wilkes Booth. Lincoln and his wife had been watching a play at Ford's Theatre in D.C. John Wilkes Booth would have been MAGA. Lincoln was imho one of the best presidents the U.S. had. Raised in poverty, struggled to obtain an education. Proved to be wise, not just intelligent. Faced personal tragedies and difficulties. Steered our nation through the darkest of times with dignity and compassion. Murdered by a demokkkrat

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 665. / 21 Read more »

Poster offering reward for Abraham Lincoln's killer sold for $166,000A rare poster offering a reward for Abraham Lincoln's murderer John Wilkes Booth, and his accomplices, was sold for $166,000

Source: BusinessInsider - 🏆 665. / 21 Read more »

How Abraham Lincoln Broke the Barrier Between Church and StateHistorian JoshuaMZeitz explains how Abraham Lincoln went from non-believer to unlikely faith leader, changing America’s relationship between politics and religion forever

Source: politico - 🏆 665. / 21 Read more »

Emancipation Proclamation, signed by Abraham Lincoln, to be displayed in Springfield for JuneteenthA copy of the Emancipation Proclamation, signed by President Abraham Lincoln, will be on display in Springfield in coming weeks as part of the celebration of the Juneteenth holiday.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 665. / 21 Read more »

Sailors knock down small fire aboard aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in San Diego BayThe Navy said early Thursday that the cause of the fire and the extent of damage has yet to be determined but added that foul play does not appear to be a factor

Source: sdut - 🏆 665. / 21 Read more »