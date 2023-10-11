Heavier-than-normal turnout is expected Wednesday as early voting begins in Ohio's closely watched off-year election to decide the future of abortion access and marijuana legalization in the state. Of greatest interest nationally is Issue 1, a proposed constitutional amendment giving every person “the right to make and carry out one's own reproductive decisions.

The opposition campaign, Protect Women Ohio, has zeroed in on questions raised by Issue 1's loose wording, citing legal theories — as yet, untested — that passing the amendment would jeopardize Ohio's parental consent requirements for minors receiving abortions and other types of medical care.

Read more:

sdut »

Abortion rights and marijuana questions expected to drive Ohioans to polls as early voting beginsHeavier-than-normal turnout is expected Wednesday as early voting begins in Ohio’s closely watched off-year election. Abortion access and marijuana legalization are on the ballot. Issue 1 is a proposed constitutional amendment that would give every person “the right to make and carry out one’s own reproductive decisions.' The effort follows a string of victories for abortion rights proponents around the country in both Democratic and deeply Republican states. Issue 2 would allow adults 21 and ov

California Brings First-Time Lawsuit Against Anti-Abortion Movement’s 'Abortion Pill Reversal' Scheme - Ms. MagazineCalifornia Attorney General Rob Bonta’s lawsuit charges a crisis pregnancy center with falsely advertising “abortion pill reversal”.

Photos: Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights Host Rally in Support of Issue 1With election day just around the corner, Ohioans gathered at the Free Stamp in support of Issue 1.

Ohioans: Today's the Last Day to Register to Vote in the November ElectionToday is the last day to register to vote in the upcoming Nov. 7, 2023 general election, which will feature the chance for Ohioans to enshrine reproductive rights in the state constitution, legalize marijuana, and locally, decide on the participatory budgeting charter amendment in Cleveland.

NATO equips peacekeeping force in Kosovo with heavier armament to have “combat power”Adm. Stuart B. Munsch of NATO's Allied Joint Force Command Naples, Italy says that the alliance equipped its peacekeeping force in Kosovo with weapons of “combat power” following a recent shootout between masked Serb gunmen and Kosovo police sent tensions soaring in the region. Munsch said Tuesday a battalion of some 200 troops from the United Kingdom and 100 others from Romania “is bringing heavier armament in order to have combat power.” NATO beefed up its peacekeeping presence in Kosovo after

NATO equips peacekeeping force in Kosovo with heavier armament to have “combat power”Adm. Stuart B