FILE - People gather and pray during the Ohio March for Life rally at the Ohio State House in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. Heavier-than-normal turnout is expected Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, as early voting begins in Ohio’s closely watched off-year election to decide the future of abortion access and marijuana legalization in the state.

Of greatest interest nationally is Issue 1, a proposed constitutional amendment giving every person “the right to make and carry out one’s own reproductive decisions.” The effort comes on the heels offor abortion rights proponents around the country who have been winning in both Democratic and deeply Republican states since the landmark Roe v.

Both sides tried to gin up enthusiasm over the past week as they hosted rallies and canvassing events across the state. Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights, the yes campaign, emphasizes the measure’s ability to keep Ohio’s ban on most abortions after fetal cardiac activity is detected from taking effect. headtopics.com

The opposition campaign, Protect Women Ohio, has zeroed in on questions raised by Issue 1’s loose wording, citing legal theories —— that passing the amendment would jeopardize Ohio’s parental consent requirements for minors receiving abortions and other types of medical care.

Opponents also have campaigned heavily on the idea that the amendment would allow abortions to happen in the final stages of pregnancy, despite such procedures being rare and generally involving life-threatening situations. headtopics.com

Sam Zern, a regional field organizer for Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights and a graduate student at Kent State University, said the organization has seen “an inspiring amount of energy on college campuses” around the state.

Spokesperson Amy Natoce said Protect Women Ohio has seen good turnout at its events, including Friday’s March for Life at the Statehouse, and is putting “a huge emphasis on people getting out and banking their vote before Nov. 7. headtopics.com

