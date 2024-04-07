Abortion Rates Increase After Roe v. Wade Overturned, Says Analyst

Author and political analyst Dick Morris claims that the number of abortions in the United States has risen by 10% this year due to the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Florida 's Supreme Court recently upheld the state's 15-week abortion ban, but there is still a possibility of protecting the procedure through a ballot measure . Democrats see this ruling as an opportunity to win over Florida .

President Joe Biden criticized the decision, stating that it further restricts access to medical care for women. Morris also mentions that former President Donald Trump's proposal for a 15-week threshold aligns with the consensus of most Americans

