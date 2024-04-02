Abortion Access Campaign Faces Barriers in the Midwest

As abortion bans sweep the Midwest, Illinois has become a top destination for traveling abortion patients. An Illinois abortion fund has joined with funds from other parts of the Midwest for a billboard campaign to inform the public about their options for accessing abortion care. However, the campaign is facing significant barriers as their billboard was rejected by Lamar Advertising due to concerns about the legality of their work.

Abortion has been banned in Indiana since August, where one of the participating funds operates

