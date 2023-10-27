Abercrombie & Fitch hit with lawsuit alleging former CEO ran sex-trafficking organization

from SAT 8:00 PM MST until MON 5:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation AreaBob Haboldt, Daniel Romaldes, Annabel Seldorf, Store Architect, Mike Jeffries, Abercrombie & Fitch CEO and Guest (Photo by Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic for Paul Wilmot Communications)A former model for Abercrombie & Fitch on Friday sued the fashion retailer, alleging it allowed its former CEO Mike Jeffries to run a sex-trafficking organization during his 22-year tenure.

"Jeffries was so important to the profitability of the brand that he was given complete autonomy to perform his role as CEO however he saw fit, including through the use of blatant international sex-trafficking and abuse of prospective Abercrombie models," the suit alleges.

The lawsuit names Jeffries, Smith, and the Jeffries Family Office LLC. It seeks class-action status and estimates that over a hundred young models, in addition to Bradberry, were victims. A&F, based in New Albany, Ohio, declined to comment Friday. Earlier this month, the retailer said that it had hired an outside law firm to conduct an independent investigation into the issues raised by the BBC. It said the company’s current leaders and board of directors were not aware of the allegations of Jeffries' sexual misconduct. headtopics.com

"For close to a decade, a new executive leadership team and refreshed board of directors have successfully transformed our brands and culture into the values-driven organization we are today," the company said. "We have zero tolerance for abuse, harassment or discrimination of any kind."

Jeffries' attorney, Brian Bieber, said in a statement that Jeffries "will not comment in the press on this new lawsuit, as he has likewise chosen not to regarding litigation in the past. "

