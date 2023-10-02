Abdullah Shihipar

is a writer, designer and artist. His writing often focuses on overdose prevention and harm reduction. He is also interested in the public health impacts of punitive immigration policies and other forms of state violence. As a writer, he has contributed to publications such as The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Nation, and Teen Vogue, among others.

He currently leads Narrative Projects and Policy Impact initiatives at the People, Place & Health Collective (PPHC) at the Brown University School of Public Health. He has a B.Sc in Cell and Molecular Biology from the University of Toronto and a Masters of Public Health from Brown University.Harm reduction is making strides in the US but also facing a backlash. The data and evidence base shows how it works, but misunderstandings persist. Here's how to understand it.Fentanyl is showing up in more and more drugs. Talking to family about safe drug use will help keep them safe.Harm Reduction Is Not About MessagingThe COVID-19 pandemic has caused a rise in overdoses. It's time to propose new solutions to meet the moment.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a rise in overdoses. It's time to propose new solutions to meet the moment.Trump and Biden both talk about the overdose crisis and drug use.

Read more:

PsychToday »

Masters of the Universe: Revolution Release Date Rumors: When Is It Coming Out?Fans of the franchise are curious to know the release date for Masters of the Universe: Revolution. Here's everything we know so far.

Dementia-stricken senior lost on mystery Theodore dirt road: Desperate family appeals for public helpThe Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating Charles David Freeland.Mr Freeland is a 79-year-old white male and may be

Aaron Rodgers attends Jets game in first public appearance since injuryAaron Rodgers, who suffered a potential season-ending Achilles injury, was on the field with crutches before Sunday’s game. And he even threw a pass.

Family of missing 9-year-old upstate asks for help from the publicNew York State Police searched the park for hours on Sunday after the Charlotte Sena went missing on Saturday night. They now believe she may have been abducted. CBS New York's Tony Aiello reports.

Kenangan Coffee CEO says the company isn't in a rush to go publicEdward Tirtanata, CEO and co-founder of the Indonesian company, says 'we have the luxury of time at the moment.'

is a writer, designer and artist. His writing often focuses on overdose prevention and harm reduction. He is also interested in the public health impacts of punitive immigration policies and other forms of state violence. As a writer, he has contributed to publications such as The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Nation, and Teen Vogue, among others.

He currently leads Narrative Projects and Policy Impact initiatives at the People, Place & Health Collective (PPHC) at the Brown University School of Public Health. He has a B.Sc in Cell and Molecular Biology from the University of Toronto and a Masters of Public Health from Brown University.Harm reduction is making strides in the US but also facing a backlash. The data and evidence base shows how it works, but misunderstandings persist. Here's how to understand it.Fentanyl is showing up in more and more drugs. Talking to family about safe drug use will help keep them safe.Harm Reduction Is Not About MessagingThe COVID-19 pandemic has caused a rise in overdoses. It's time to propose new solutions to meet the moment.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a rise in overdoses. It's time to propose new solutions to meet the moment.Trump and Biden both talk about the overdose crisis and drug use. How do the candidates' drug policy platforms match up?

Trump and Biden both talk about the overdose crisis and drug use. How do the candidates' drug policy platforms match up?

Critiquing Politicians: Let's Leave Drugs Out of It

Commenting on politicians' alleged drug use, or using it as a punchline, has become a common theme in politics. Let's leave drugs out of it.

Commenting on politicians' alleged drug use, or using it as a punchline, has become a common theme in politics. Let's leave drugs out of it.The Fentanyl Hysteria: Fact and Fiction

Some people believe you can overdose if you touch fentanyl or come into physical proximity to it. How true is this?

Some people believe you can overdose if you touch fentanyl or come into physical proximity to it. How true is this?As the lines between real and fake blur, Americans increasingly chase the idea of authenticity. The first step may be to consider self-knowledge, truthfulness, and other building blocks on the road to personal growth.