ABC13's Game of the Week showcases battle of best undefeated programs: North Shore vs. Atascocita

When you think of some of the best high school football programs not just in the Houston area but in the state of Texas, North Shore and Atascocita high schools are at the top of that list.The Mustangs and Eagles face off Friday evening in one of the biggest games in the state.

In that time, the Mustangs have maintained an incredible 83-4 record with three state championships. That was then, this is now. Atascocita comes in with one of the most complete teams with top college talent on both sides of the ball.'You have to work': North Shore HS product called upon by Houston's most elite athletes to train

The Eagles offense is led by quarterback and Northwestern State commit Zion Brown, who has been steady under center. Tory Blaylock and Cardae Mack will carry the ball for the Eagles, who have scored 42 points or more in seven of their eight games. headtopics.com

North Shore has a prolific quarterback of their own, Kaleb Bailey. Bailey led the Mustangs to a state championship as a freshman and is looking more like his state offensive MVP self after sitting out most of last year with a leg injury.

These two teams are well-coached and have high-level talent, which sets up one of the best games in our area of the season.

Read more:

abc13houston »

Lehi officials recommend Utah Lake north shore freeway as traffic solutionThe Lehi Planning Commission recommended an off-shore freeway on the north side of Utah Lake as an option for solving traffic in the area. Read more ⮕

WATCH: KSAT's pre-game coverage as Wemby, Spurs prep for first game of seasonThe latest in news, weather and sports for San Antonio and Central and South Texas. Read more ⮕

Ravens Passing Game Overshadowing Stellar Run GameAll eyes have been on the Baltimore Ravens' passing attack, but NFL Insider Mike Garafolo says the running game is still just as potent. Read more ⮕

How Big Game Nathan Eovaldi can propel Rangers in World Series Game 1Texas Rangers Bruce Bochy and Nathan Eovaldi speak to the media before Game 1 of the World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Read more ⮕

Game Theory: Super Mario Bros. Wonder may be Nintendo's most elegant online game everMario might be all alone and surrounded by turtles, but at least the internet is there to help him Read more ⮕

Boys soccer state tournament preview, 2023: North Jersey, Section 1 quarterfinalsA look at each game in the North Jersey, Section 1 quarterfinals. Read more ⮕