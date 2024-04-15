ABC Renews 'The Rookie' for Seventh Season

The Big Picture Great news for fans of ABC 's The Rookie — the network has officially renewed the light procedural drama for a seventh season , according to an exclusive from TVLine. The series, starring Nathan Fillion as the titular character, John Nolan , continues to draw viewers with its engaging mix of drama and humor centered around the oldest rookie in the Los Angeles Police Department . This season, despite a challenging new time slot, the series has maintained strong viewership numbers.

What Can We Expect from The Final Episodes of 'The Rookie' in Season 6? The show is currently on a break and will return to our screens on April 30 to finish out what has been a shortened season following last year's strikes. With only four episodes left, the finale is shaping up to be significant. In a conversation with TVLine, cast member Eric Winter, who portrays Sgt. Tim Bradford revealed that fans can expect a "big" finale, as per the show's tradition.

The news of the renewal not only promises more thrilling and heartfelt stories from The Rookie but also ensures that fans can look forward to more character development and dramatic twists. Season 7 will undoubtedly continue to build on the foundations laid in the earlier seasons, providing more of the action, fun, and drama that viewers have come to love.

