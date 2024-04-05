Abbott offered a room by New York mayor after sending immigrants to 'sanctuary city'

Abbott was in New York on Thursday, and at a press conference that same day, Adams offered him a room to stay. The mayor suggested that Abbott would see 'how we are treating people with the dignity and respect that he should have shown as well.' This was in reference to the immigrants Abbott sent to Adams’s ' sanctuary city ' from Texas. Abbott appeared on 'The invitation is nothing more than a gimmick,' Abbott said.

'What I would suggest to the mayor of New York is there are people dying on his watch — law enforcement officers who are being gunned down by people that have been arrested 20 times. And he needs to take charge and make sure they keep behind bars dangerous criminals that are killing his fellow New Yorkers. He also needs to educate Americans and New Yorkers about why he is spending their taxpayer money to house migrants here illegally because of Joe Biden’s open-border policies.' transported from Texas since August 202

