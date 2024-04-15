Abarth Classiche 1300 OT: A Retro Twist on the Alfa 4C

It is perhaps understandable that some people are inclined to not let the Alfa 4C rest in peace. Like more than one lightweight, mid-engined sports car that didn’t quite reach their full potential, there were sufficient sliding door moments in the model’s inception and development to make poking and prodding it in retrospect seem like a good idea. Especially when we live in an age that makes it easy to feel nostalgic about what were happening ten years ago.

Hence the excitement that greeted the Abarth Classiche 1300 OT when it was shown as 1:3 scale model on the weekend. For one thing, it speaks volumes that it's Abarth again dipping its wick in the 4C’s honeypot. Highly engaged PHers will recall that it has been here before with the.

That came to nothing, and in many ways the Abarth Classiche 1300 OT - which apparently will be built within the heritage division’s “Reloaded by Creators” project, but only to the tune of five examples - isn’t worth a whole hill of beans more. Ostensibly, it’s another tribute, this time to the 1965 Fiat-Abarth OT 1300 race car, and was shown as part of the celebrations surrounding Abarth’s 75th anniversary.

Quite what format it takes underneath isn’t revealed in Abarth’s brief description of the scale model, although it’s safe to assume it gets the 1.7-litre four-pot that powered the 4C and therefore reproduces virtually the same level of performance . We don’t know a price either, although that hardly matters insofar as it’s going to be a lot and you’d probably need to be a personal chum of someone at Abarth’s Heritage Hub in Turin to even get a look in.

Abarth Classiche 1300 OT

