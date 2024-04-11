Aaron Rodgers Thought His Career Was Over After Injury

Aaron Rodgers revealed in a podcast interview that he briefly thought his playing career could be over after a serious injury. He expressed his love for the game and the heartbreaking moment when he played only four plays before getting injured.

Rodgers researched Kobe Bryant's surgery for a similar injury and reached out to his friends for support during his recovery. He underwent surgery and credited prayer, diet, and support from friends for his successful rehabilitation.

Aaron Rodgers Injury Career Podcast Recovery Surgery Support

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCLA / 🏆 319. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jets' Aaron Rodgers briefly thought playing career could be over after tearing his Achilles tendon“I was really thinking, ‘This is it. You don’t come back from this injury,’” the 40-year-old quarterback said on a podcast published Tuesday.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

RFK Jr. considering Aaron Rodgers, Jesse Ventura as possible running matesKatherine Koretski is a 2024 NBC News campaign embed.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Aaron Rodgers, Jesse Ventura contenders for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s running mate: reportRobert F. Kennedy Jr. is running as an independent presidential candidate and has been in talks with NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers and former Minnesota governor Jesse Ventura about being his potential running mate.

Source: KTVU - 🏆 465. / 53 Read more »

RFK Jr ‘considering’ Aaron Rodgers as running mate, rep saysAfter showing support for the independent presidential candidate, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is 'considering' Aaron Rodgers as his running mate.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

RFK Jr. considers NFL's Aaron Rodgers or former Gov. Jesse Ventura for 2024 running mateRobert F. Kennedy Jr. is having conversations with vice presidential candidates as he gets closer to announcing his running mate.

Source: mynbc15 - 🏆 262. / 63 Read more »

Aaron Rodgers and Jesse Ventura top of RFK Jr. choices for running mateRobert F. Kennedy Jr. is having conversations with vice presidential candidates as he gets closer to announcing his running mate for his independent presidential bid. Kennedy told The New York Times that NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers and former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura are at the top of his list.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »