Aaron Rodgers, Robert Saleh sound off after Jets beat Sean Payton, Broncos

But he was watching as New York pulled away thanks to a late fumble recovery by cornerback
And Rodgers had one person on his mind in particular — Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, making his return to Denver after he was fired last year just 15 weeks into his first season as Broncos head coach.
Hackett was previously Rodgers' offensive coordinator with the Green Bay Packers when Rodgers won the final two of his four NFL MVP awards. After his dismissal from Denver, the Jets hired Hackett to be their offensive coordinator, and he then helped the team successfully recruit Rodgers into asking for a trade there from Green Bay.
Payton, the former Super Bowl-winning New Orleans Saints head coach hired as Hackett's replacement with the Broncos, turned head during training camp when he ripped his predecessor, calling Hacket's stint with the team in 2022"one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL" in an interview with USA Today.
"I think it was way out of line, inappropriate, and I think he needs to keep my coaches' names out of his mouth," Rodgers said.
While the Jets are scrambling after Rodgers rehabs from a torn Achilles tendon suffered just four snaps into the season, the Broncos fell to 1-4 under Payton after Sunday's loss to the Jets. Russell Wilson's play has improved, but the Broncos have the worst scoring defense in the league, allowing 36.2 points per game.