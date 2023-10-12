Aaron Rodgers receiving large sum for ‘Pat McAfee Show’ appearances: report

Aaron Rodgers’ appearances on 'The Pat McAfee Show' are reportedly fetching him seven figures. 'Aaron has made over $1,000,000 with us, for sure,' McAfee, whose radio show recently switched to ESPN from FanDuel, told the New York Post. McAfee reportedly cuts into his deal with ESPN to pay guests.

'BLIND SIDE' AUTHOR SHOCKED MICHAEL OHER FILED LAWSUIT AGAINST FAMILY, REVEALS PROBLEM HE HAS WITH IT He’s also explained why he didn’t get a coronavirus vaccine and most recently took a jab at Travis Kelce after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end appeared in a Pfizer commercial. A rep for Rodgers didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read more:

FoxNews »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Pat McAfee pays Aaron Rodgers millions for his exclusive interviewsMcAfee cuts into his five-year deal for around $85 million from ESPN to pay people that help the business.

Aaron Rodgers 'Made Over $1,000,000' Talking to Pat McAfeeDuring his time in the NFL, Rodgers has earned plenty of money. Now we know he's also taken home some serious money from interviews.

Aaron Rodgers' brother Jordan used to leave Taylor Swift tickets for his college football gamesAaron Rodgers isn’t the only Swiftie in his family.

Aaron Rodgers challenges Travis Kelce to Covid vaccine debateDavid K. Li is a senior breaking news reporter for NBC News Digital.

Aaron Rodgers Heaps Praise On ‘Incredible’ C.J. StroudAaron Rodgers, a veteran NFL quarterback, sees a lot of promise in the Houston Texans' young arm in C.J. Stroud.

Aaron Rodgers echoes patience with Jordan Love's developmentAaron Rodgers comes to Jordan Love's defense after a rough loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, telling fans to be patient with the Green Bay Packers QB. However, Colin Cowherd is not patient. Watch as he explains why Green Bay cannot afford to be patient with a loaded 2024 QB class.