Aaron Rodgers Opens Up About Career-Ending Injury Scare

Aaron Rodgers revealed in a podcast interview that he briefly thought his playing career could be over after a serious injury. He expressed his love for the game and the heartbreaking moment when he played only four plays before getting injured.

Rodgers researched Kobe Bryant's surgery for a similar injury and reached out to his friends for support during his recovery. He underwent surgery and went through a rigorous rehabilitation process with the help of prayer, diet, and friends.

